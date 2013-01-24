  • 2yrs warranty

    Professional LED TV

    22HFL4007D/10
      Professional LED TV

      22HFL4007D/10

      The ideal TV for premium or interactive use

      With this energy efficient Hotel LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of interactive television and premium hotel features. Simply link our TV to the system of your choice for the best viewing experience and cost efficient solution.

      Professional LED TV

      With this energy efficient Hotel LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of interactive television and premium hotel features. Simply link our TV to the system of your choice for the best viewing experience and cost efficient solution.

      With this energy efficient Hotel LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of interactive television and premium hotel features. Simply link our TV to the system of your choice for the best viewing experience and cost efficient solution.

      Professional LED TV

      With this energy efficient Hotel LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of interactive television and premium hotel features. Simply link our TV to the system of your choice for the best viewing experience and cost efficient solution.

        The ideal TV for premium or interactive use

        with all key connectivity

        • 22" PrimeSuite
        • LED
        • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        Integrated clock display with wake up and message alarm

        The built-in clock display, which is also a wake-up alarm, eliminates the need and investment for an additional clock with cables and connections in the room.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

        With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.

        VSecure for content protection over IP and RF

        To show HD premium content to the guest there is a need for strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.

        Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

        Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

        Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading in entertainment.

        Secure SimplyShare ready - for streaming content to the TV

        With our optional Wi-fi dongle you can enable Secure Simplyshare. This gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          56  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          22  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          170º (H) / 160º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          Pixel Plus HD
          Dynamic screen contrast
          500,000:1
          Color cabinet
          Grey tint deco front with high gloss black cabinet

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs
          up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
          Video inputs
          • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
          • up to 1920x1080p

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF
          Digital TV
          • DVB-C MPEG4*
          • DVB-T MPEG4*
          • DVB-T2
          • DVB-C MPEG2*
          • DVB-T MPEG2*
          TV system
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC
          IP Playback
          IGMP Multicast

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          6W (2 x 3W)
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Incredible Surround

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Number of USBs
          2
          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of component in (YPbPr)
          1
          Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
          1
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Other connections
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Headphone out
          • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
          • Bathroom speaker out
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Digital audio out (coaxial)
          Connectivity Enhancements
          • Serial Xpress interface
          • IR-out
          • RJ-48 connector
          • Fast Infrared loop through
          • Power on scart
          • USB2.0
          • WiFi via PTA01 (option)
          • External Power 12V/15W

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Program Name
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          • Keyboard lock-out
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Back Controls
          • Graphical User Interface
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Auto power on
          • Green/Fast startup
          • Welcome message
          • Message indicator
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Interactive hotel features
          • Connectivity panel compatible
          • ThemeTV
          • Block automatic channel update
          • Block over-the-air SW download
          • Vsecure
          • SmartInstall
          • MyChoice
          • SmartInfo Premium
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Clock
          • Dimmable
          • Integrated LCD Clock Display
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake up Clock
          Clock Enhancements
          Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Teletext enhancements
          • Fast text
          • Program information Line
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          • IP EPG
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Widescreen
          • Super Zoom
          • Auto Format
          Remote control type
          22AV1109A/10 (RC6)
          Remote Control
          • low battery detection
          • battery anti-theft protection
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Firmware upgradeable via RF
          • Firmware upgradeable via IP
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock

        • Healthcare

          Control
          Multi remote control
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Nurse call system compatible
          • Double isolation Class II

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video Playback Formats
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240V, 50/60Hz
          Eu Energy Label power
          27  W
          Energy Label Class
          B
          Annual energy consumption
          37  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.3W
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 40 °C

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          514  mm
          Set Height
          339  mm
          Set Depth
          45  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          514  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          362  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          147  mm
          Box width
          570  mm
          Box height
          405  mm
          Box depth
          126  mm
          Product weight
          3.8  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          4  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.3  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          100 x 100 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Table top stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          Optional accessories
          • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
          • Wireless USB adaptor (PTA01)

        • Smart TV Applications

          Net TV
          • Online apps
          • For HotelTV, configurable
          SimplyShare
          • SimplyShare Ready
          • DMP, Secured Pairing
          Control
          IXP control
          Other
          HbbTV

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop tilt stand
        • Warranty leaflet

        Eco passport

        Philips EcoVision program efforts have been recognized by membership to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. We have joined the United Nations Global Compact, listing 10 principles in the areas of human rights and environment. In our eco-design process we use Green Focal Areas to show the products environmental performance. Have a look to the following Green Focal Areas. Know more about our Green Story

        • Packaging
          Packaging is a Philips Green Focal Area which consumers see immediately when buying a product, however its environmental impact is limited compared to the product's materials and energy consumption.

          • Cardboard: 694.00  g
          • Plastics: 157.00  g
          • Percentage recycled materials: 0  %

        • Recycling
          This Green Focal Area includes design for recycling and design for disassembly. Philips uses recycled plastics and other materials when technically and commercially possible in its products and promotes the recyclability of materials.

          • Recycled ferrous metals: 0  %
          • Recycled non-ferrous metals: 0  %
          • Recycled plastics: 0  %

        • Weight
          Weight is one of the Green Focal Areas that Philips considers in its EcoDesign process since reducing the amount of materials used, reduces the usage of natural resources, can increase shipping efficiency and brings benefits at the end-of-life.

          • Product weight: 3770.00  g
          • Accessory weight: 440.00  g

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Eco passport - Our environmental product specifications overview

        Philips cares about the environment and society at large, and strongly supports eco-design of products.

        View the complete Eco passport

            • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.

