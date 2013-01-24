Home
    Professional LED TV

    19HFL4010W/12
    A unique bedside TV
      Professional LED TV

      19HFL4010W/12
      A unique bedside TV

      This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience See all benefits

      A unique bedside TV

      This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience See all benefits

        A unique bedside TV

        With incredible functionality for your patients

        • 19" HeartLine
        • LED
        • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        LED TV for images with incredible contrast

        With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

        White aesthetics for the healthcare environment

        White design with round corners for a more friendly appearance in healthcare environments.

        Illuminated front touchcontrol keys with proximity detection

        The innovative Bedside TV features a smart touch control panel on the bottom of the TV for a personalized user experience. The illuminated control keys provide easy navigation even in the dark. The flat cleanable surface and keypad lock make it easy to clean.

        Medical grade power supply ensures safety with low emission

        Basic safety, essential performance and reliability are essential requirements in a professional clinical environment. Unlike standard TVs, Philips HeartLine employ special medical grade power supplies in order to meet these requirements. It complies with EN/IEC 60601-1 standard ensuring basic safety and essential performance. Additionally it also complies with EN/IEC 60601-1-2 collateral standard for medical grade electromagnetic tests and compatibility. Many countries, hospitals and clinics mandate compliance to these standards as a requirement.

        Galvanically isolated headphone connection

        The headphone connection is galvanically isolated to ensure the safest possible connection between the patient's headphone and the Philips HeartLine TV. Galvanic isolation is needed to ensure a fail-safe separation of the headphone connector from the electrical environment near the patient's bed.

        AntiMicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

        Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips HeartLine TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.

        Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

        Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

        With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED HD TV
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          47  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          19  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          170º (H) / 160º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
          • Pixel Plus HD

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          5 (2x2.5)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Front Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/C
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          HDMI 1.4
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          External Control
          RJ-48

        • Connectivity Side

          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          USB
          'Charging port only' mode
          HDMI
          ARC (all ports)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          LAN
          Wake up on LAN
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Capacitive Touch Control

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          • Local Control Lock
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          SmartInfo
          • HTML5 Browser
          • Interactive Templates
          • Picture Slide Show
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Real-time TV Status (IP)
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • CMND&Create
          • TV Group management
          Your brand
          • SmartInfo
          • Welcome Logo
          • SmartTV Custom Background
          • Welcome Message
          • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
          • IPTV System
          Apps
          • AppControl
          • Cloud-based Apps
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF/IP
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          Channels
          Combined List
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          Control
          • Block Automatic Channel Update
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          Power control
          • Auto Power ON
          • Green/fast startup
          • WoLAN
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          Anti-Theft
          Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Proximity sensor
          • Cleaning Lock Function
          • Independent main speaker mute
          • TV Handle Bar
          Safety
          • IEC/EN60601-1
          • Flame retardant
          • Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
          • Double isolation class II
          EMC
          IEC/EN60601-1-2
          Hygienic
          • JISZ2801Anti-microbial housing
          • Smooth Backcover design

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          • USB
          • LAN
          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • PS
          • Quicktime
          • TS
          • WMV
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • DC Power Adapter
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A
          • External Clock 22AV1120C/00

        • Power

          Input
          12V DC
          External power supply
          • 50-60Hz
          • AC 100-240V
          • XXL DC cable 3,5m
          • Medical cert. IEC/EN60601-1
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          13  W
          Annual energy consumption
          19  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set dimensions (excl. handle)
          (W x H x D): 446 x 293 x 38  mm
          Product weight
          2,4  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M4
          • 75 x 75 mm
          Product weight (+handle)
          2,6  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

            • Remote Control not included. Optional remote control is required during installation of the TV. Some features can not be operated without optional remote control.
            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

