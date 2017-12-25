Search terms

    CANbus adaptor LED

    18952C2
      Perfect electrical performance

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning.

      Perfect electrical performance

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

      Perfect electrical performance

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

        CANbus adaptor LED

        Perfect electrical performance

        Smooth function

        • For LED-HL [~H7]
        • Pack of: 2
        • Advanced automotive system

        Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

        Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard or LED flickering.

        Easy installation

        Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

        Optimal performance in all conditions

        The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          H7
          Designation
          12176C2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          LED CANbus
          Type
          [~H7]

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Perfect electrical performance

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12176C2
          Ordering code
          5064994

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018050649
          EAN3
          8719018050656
          Packaging type
          C2

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          4

