    Ultinon Pro3000 SI

    Car signaling bulb

    11961U30CWB2
      -{discount-value}

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        Ultinon Pro3000 SI

        Ultinon Pro3000 SI

        Car signaling bulb

        Stand out from the crowd

        Durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-T10 [~W5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, dashboard or trunk lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

        Easy to install and compatible with many car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

        Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018006943
          EAN3
          8719018006950
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Signaling and interior
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3000
          Type
          LED-T10 [~W5W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED-T10 [~W5W]
          Base
          W21x9.5d

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          0.6  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Philips LED Signaling lamps

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000 K
          Lumens
          55

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11961U30CWB2
          Ordering code
          00694330

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          10.3  cm
          Length
          14.2  cm
          Width
          12.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.49  kg

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          14.47  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          2.3  g
          Width
          1.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

