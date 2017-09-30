Search terms

    Ultinon LED

    car signaling bulb

    11498ULAX2
      For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED [~W21W] tunr indicator lights are bright, intense amber, and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED [~W21W] tunr indicator lights are bright, intense amber, and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED [~W21W] tunr indicator lights are bright, intense amber, and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED [~W21W] tunr indicator lights are bright, intense amber, and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

        Durable LED quality

        • LED-S25 [~PY21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, amber intense
        • Turn signal

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

        Brighter signals for improved safety

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Intense amber turn signals to be seen better

        Philips LED turn signals feature vibrant amber color performance that make your intentions clear to surrounding traffic. Amber intense means more safety for you and others around you.

        Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018050151
          EAN3
          8719018050168
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Turn signal
          Range
          Ultinon LED
          Type
          [~PY21W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          BAU15s
          Designation LED Type
          LED-S25 [~PY21W]
          Technical features
          Instant on

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Bright signals Stylish driving

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Amber
          Lumens
          22

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11498ULAX2
          Ordering code
          5015130

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.6  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
