Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Taking bright white light to the next level
Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Taking bright white light to the next level
Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits
Taking bright white light to the next level
Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Taking bright white light to the next level
Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits
Car headlight bulb
Philips shop price
Total:
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Upgrade them for that new-car LED look. Boost long-range visibility for night driving and short-range brightness for spotting other road users and hazards.Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 160%*. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you see, the better you perform, and the faster you react, the safer you are. So defeat darkness, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a high color temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips Ultinon Pro5000 produces a bright white light that's close to daylight. The clearer vision this provides makes it easier to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. The optimal color temperature avoids tiring or straining the eyes, giving you more comfortable and safer night-time driving.
You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. LED lights generate heat that must be managed. Philips AirBoost technology is a smart cooling system that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. Greater heat resistance enables Philips Ultinon LED to last longer than comparable products currently on the market. Philips Ultinon Pro5000 provides up to 3,000 hours' use.
Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED's brand-new design takes up minimal space in the headlamp unit. Its one-piece design and integrated electronics make fitting easier, too. This bulb is compatible with a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by DIYers or specialist mechanics.
Beam pattern is just as important as brightness: a uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on the Philips Ultinon Pro5000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles.
Philips Ultinon Pro5000 is compatible with 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother, more enjoyable drive.
Packaging Data
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime