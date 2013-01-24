Home
    Ultinon Pro5000 HL

    Car headlight bulb

    11362U50CWX2
      -{discount-value}

      Taking bright white light to the next level

      Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience

      Taking bright white light to the next level

      Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits

        Taking bright white light to the next level

        The perfect blend of performance and durability

        • LED-HL [~H11]
        • 5800K
        • Up to 160% brighter light
        • Compact design for perfect fit

        Up to 160% brighter light*

        Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Upgrade them for that new-car LED look. Boost long-range visibility for night driving and short-range brightness for spotting other road users and hazards.Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 160%*. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you see, the better you perform, and the faster you react, the safer you are. So defeat darkness, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

        5800 Kelvin color temperature for crisp white light

        With a high color temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips Ultinon Pro5000 produces a bright white light that's close to daylight. The clearer vision this provides makes it easier to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. The optimal color temperature avoids tiring or straining the eyes, giving you more comfortable and safer night-time driving.

        Built to last up to 3,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. LED lights generate heat that must be managed. Philips AirBoost technology is a smart cooling system that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. Greater heat resistance enables Philips Ultinon LED to last longer than comparable products currently on the market. Philips Ultinon Pro5000 provides up to 3,000 hours' use.

        Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

        Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED's brand-new design takes up minimal space in the headlamp unit. Its one-piece design and integrated electronics make fitting easier, too. This bulb is compatible with a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by DIYers or specialist mechanics.

        Experience improved visibility

        Beam pattern is just as important as brightness: a uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on the Philips Ultinon Pro5000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles.

        12V and 24V compatibility for wider usability

        Philips Ultinon Pro5000 is compatible with 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.

        Philips automotive lighting for the highest quality

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother, more enjoyable drive.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018007964
          EAN3
          8719018007971
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          Ultinon Pro5000
          Type
          LED-HL [~H11]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED H11 11362 U50CW X2
          Base
          PGJ19-2
          Technical features
          AirBoost, SafeBeam Technology

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          15  W
          Voltage
          13.2  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Brighter Lights
          Product highlight
          Automotive Grade LED

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          5800K
          Lumens
          1100

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11362U50CWX2
          Ordering code
          796431

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          15  cm
          Length
          23.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          1800  g
          Width
          16.8  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          2  kg

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          300  g
          Height
          16  cm
          Length
          11.1  cm
          Net weight per piece
          200  g
          Width
          5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          6 packs
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

            • Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.