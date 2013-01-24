Home
    11066U30RB2
      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red, and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly.

        Stand out from the crowd

        Durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-RED [~W21/5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12V, Intense red light
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop and rear position lights. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

        Easy to install and compatible with many car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

        Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018006424
          EAN3
          8719018006431
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Signaling and interior
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3000
          Type
          LED-Red [~W21/5W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED-Red [~W21/5W]
          Base
          W3x16q

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          0.8/1.75  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Philips LED lamps

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Red
          Lumens
          50/20

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11066U30RB2
          Ordering code
          00642430

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          10.3  cm
          Length
          14.2  cm
          Width
          12.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.49  kg

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          39.87  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          10  g
          Width
          1.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

