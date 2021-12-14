Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon Pro6000 SI

    Car signaling bulb

    11065CU60X2
    • Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signaling bulb

      11065CU60X2

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜W21W] reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signaling bulb

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜W21W] reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜W21W] reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signaling bulb

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜W21W] reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Signaling and interior lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultinon Pro6000 SI

        Ultinon Pro6000 SI

        Car signaling bulb

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        carselector

        Find the right globe for your car

        Guide to finding the right globe

        Find your globe
        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy lasting brightness

        Brighter, elegant signals

        • LED-WHITE [~W21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12V, 6000 K Cool White
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with bright lighting for signals. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

        Instant safety information for other drivers

        Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

        Ergonomic design with three-LED array

        For your reverse, rear fog and stop signals, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        Easy to install and compatible with most car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: with Philips Ultinon Pro6000, bulb replacement is quick and easy.

        Electrical compatibility with most cars

        LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are avaliable as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000 K
          Lumens
          250

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Brighter, elegant signals
          Product highlight
          • Automotive Grade LED
          • Powerful brightness
          • Uniform light distribution

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11065CU60X2
          Ordering code
          72126230

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260721262
          EAN3
          6974260721279
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.51  kg
          Net weight per piece
          360  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          1.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          36  g
          Net weight per piece
          3  g
          Height
          10.3  cm
          Length
          14.2  cm
          Width
          12.1  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10 packs
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs

        • Product description

          Application
          • Reverse
          • Rear fog
          • Stop
          Base
          W3x16d
          Designation
          W21W LED white 11065 CU60 12V X2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro6000 SI
          Technology
          LED
          Voltage
          12  V
          Type
          LED-WHITE [~W21W]

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Non-ECE compliant

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.