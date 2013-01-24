Home
      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

      From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

        Small Multi-Touch display.

        • 10"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Built-in camera and speakers

        The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

        Easy installation with PoE+ technology

        Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          25.6  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          10.1''  inch
          Panel resolution
          1280 x 800
          Optimum resolution
          1280 x 800
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          800:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:10
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          170  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          170  degree
          Display colors
          262 Thousand
          Operating system
          Android 4.4.4

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Projected capacitive
          Touch points
          5 simultaneous touchpoints
          Protection glass
          0.7 mm tempered safety glass

        • Connectivity

          Video output
          HDMI
          Audio output
          External speaker connector
          External control
          RJ45
          Other connections
          • USB
          • micro SD

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • WiFi
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Memory
          8GB eMMC

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          261  mm
          Set Height
          167.2  mm
          Set Depth
          29  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg
          VESA Mount
          75 x 75
          Product weight (lb)
          1.57  lb
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.14  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          6.58  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          10.28  inch
          Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
          19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 2W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Power

          Mains power
          DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (Typical)
          6  W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Table top stand
          • USB cable
          • DC power adapter
          • HDMI cable
          • Power plug
          • Silicon foot

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • FCC, Class A
          • UL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP2
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • 3GP
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • USB cable
        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Silicon foot

