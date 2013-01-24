  • 2yrs warranty

  • 30 day free returns

  • 2-7days delivery

  • Free Delivery on orders over $100

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Article

    Why feeling relaxed helps when expressing breast milk


    Breast pumps and care

    We’ll let you in on a secret. Expressing milk doesn’t have to feel like a mammoth effort. In fact, research shows the more relaxed you feel, the more milk you’ll be able to express.

    Behind the scenes

    Let’s begin with what happens behind the scenes when you express milk. Just like your baby’s suckling action, a breast pump triggers the release of oxytocin (a feel-good hormone) in your body. Oxytocin then gives your body the signal to start releasing milk. This means the higher your oxytocin levels, the easier it will be to trigger a letdown and draw out milk.

     

    More comfort, more milk

    Which brings us to the comfort factor. Stress, apart from being plain uncomfortable, actually inhibits oxytocin production—which means it’s harder to draw out milk. So it turns out that comfort isn’t just a nice-to-have feature in a breast pump. It’s a must-have for easier expressing.

     

    Our breast pumps are designed for comfort

    So what’s a new mom to do? Finding a quiet room to express and listening to relaxing music can help you feel more comfortable. It also helps if your breast pump is designed with comfort in mind.

     

    To help you feel more relaxed we designed our breast pumps so you’re able to sit up straight as you express. This means you can feel confident your milk will flow even if you’re not leaning forward. We also designed the breast shells with a material that feels warm and soft on the skin—to help you avoid that initial cold feeling. Because comfort, we think, is everything.

     

    Want to know more about our breast pumps? Explore our range of breast pumps to explore the range.

    Read more on this topic

    • Find your perfect match: how to choose the best breast pump

      Breast pumps and care

      Find your perfect match: how to choose the best breast pump

      Learn more
    Manual electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent

    Explore all breast pumps and care products ›

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?
    Mail icon
    Yes, sign me up