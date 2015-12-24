Once breastfeeding is established and you choose to use a breast pump, bottle, soothers (or any other equipment that comes into contact with milk and your baby), it’s essential to sterilise it before each use. Germs in milk can be particularly harmful to a baby with an immature immune system. Forgetting to properly clean and sterilise your baby’s feeding equipment can lead to a tummy upset, diarrhoea and an unhappy baby and mum.

Of course, you probably think it’s yet another job you could do without, but sterilising is quick, easy and efficient, especially with a steriliser that uses steam and heat.

