    Mother and child care
    Guide to breastfeeding - Chapter 7: How to sterilise?

    Sterilising baby feeding equipment

    Sterilising your feeding equipment for the first six months protects your baby from harmful germs until your little one’s immune system has matured and grown stronger.

    Philips AVENT - Sterilizing baby feeding equipment

    Breastfeeding

    Feeding your baby breast milk is the perfect first step towards helping build a healthy immune system, as well as providing the best nutrition. While you’re concentrating on establishing breastfeeding, there should be no need to use any equipment for feeding.

    Sterilising bottles and soothers

    Once breastfeeding is established and you choose to use a breast pump, bottle, soothers (or any other equipment that comes into contact with milk and your baby), it’s essential to sterilise it before each use. Germs in milk can be particularly harmful to a baby with an immature immune system. Forgetting to properly clean and sterilise your baby’s feeding equipment can lead to a tummy upset, diarrhoea and an unhappy baby and mum.

    Of course, you probably think it’s yet another job you could do without, but sterilising is quick, easy and efficient, especially with a steriliser that uses steam and heat.

    Weaning equipment

    If you’ve introduced solids before six months, it’s wise to sterilise the bowls and spoons. After that time, only milk feeding equipment like bottles and breast pumps need to be sterilised until your little one is a year old.

