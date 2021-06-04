If your Philips grooming device makes a strange noise or does not trim your hair as well as before, we can help you with some simple troubleshooting steps to solve this problem.
Groomer is dirty
Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance. To clean your groomer, remove the attachments and clean the area underneath the attachments. A lot of hair can collect there. If your groomer is washable, you can clean this area with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and affect its performance. If your appliance is not washable, clean it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton bud. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Watch the instructional video below as an example to learn how to clean your groomer properly. For further cleaning instructions that are specific to your model number, refer to the user manual.
Groomer is not assembled properly
It may be that your groomer has not been assembled properly, causing it to make a strange noise. Take off the trimming or cutting attachments that you are using and put them on again. Follow the instructions mentioned in your user manual.
Groomer is not oiled
We recommend oiling your groomer every 6 weeks. You can put a drop of oil on the teeth of the cutting element of your groomer. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
Groomer is not charged
If your groomer is running low on battery, then it may sound odd to you. Please fully recharge your device before any further use. If your groomer runs on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace the batteries. When replacing the batteries, make sure that you use the appropriate batteries for the device as specified in the user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries. When inserting the batteries, make sure that the + and - poles point in the right direction. If the advice above does not solve your problem, please contact us for further help.
