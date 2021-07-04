Depending on the Air Purifier model you have, you might see one or more of the following indicators or codes:

Code: A

Auto mode

Code: C

Gas mode (AC3254 and AC3256 only)

Code: L

Child lock on

Code: UL

Child lock off

Code: F0

Clean the pre-filter

Code: A0 to A9

Replace NanoProtect S3 HEPA filter

Code C0 to C9:

Replace NanoProtect S3 AC filter

Code SL

Sleep Mode

Code 1h:

Timer mode

Code t:

Turbo Mode.

Error Code: Er

The hall sensor is not working properly. Remove and then reattach the front panel If the error code "Er" still persists, we recommend that you contact us.

Error code: E1 to E4

The appliance has malfunctioned. In this case, we recommend that you contact us.