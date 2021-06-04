  • 2yrs warranty

    MG3710/85 Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face
    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

    MG3710/85

    My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly

    If your Philips Groomer is trimming your beard or hair unevenly, try our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

    Comb not attached correctly

    It is important that the cutting element or the trimming comb that you are using with your groomer is attached correctly to the body. If the attachments are not fitted correctly, the groomer may not work or give the desired results.

    Pressing the groomer too hard

    If you press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, you may accidentally change the settings to high or low or apply uneven pressure. This can result in uneven clipping.

    For the best trimming experience, make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.

    Using Philips Groomer

    Moving the groomer in one direction

    For the best results, make sure that you trim your hair against the grain. When trimming your hair, it is important to keep in mind that your hair grows in different directions. Therefore, to get an even trim, try moving your trimmer in different directions (upwards, downwards and across) so that it covers all of your hair.

    Cutting wet hair

    Wet hair is trickier to trim as it tends to stick to your skin and can be missed by the device. Therefore, we advise clipping your hair when it is completely dry.

    Using incorrect attachment

    Your Philips Groomer may come with different attachments to use for your hair and beard. It is important to use the correct attachment on the corresponding area.

    Facial hair is usually stiffer than scalp hair. Hence, the beard attachment is designed and tested only for beards.

    The cutting element and comb of a beard trimmer are usually smaller than that of a hair clipper. This allows you to easily reach smaller areas, like under your nose.

    Therefore, for an even trim, make sure you are using the correct attachment.

    If you are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips Groomer, please contact us for further help.

    Philips Groomer face and head attachments

