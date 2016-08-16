Different stages of weaning

Stage 2: 6 to 9 months

You can include all the foods above, and in addition: Liver – limit to one small serving per week because of high levels of vitamin A. Texture Mashed food with soft lumps and soft finger foods. Meat may still need to be pureed but can be mashed if it is very soft. Skills to learn: Moving lumps around the mouth

Chewing lumps

Self-feeding using hands and fingers

Sipping from a cup Examples of soft finger foods Soft fruit pieces, e.g. mango, melon, banana, soft, ripe pear, peach, papaya and kiwi Cooked vegetable sticks, e.g. carrot sticks, green beans, courgette sticks, potato and sweet potato Cooked vegetable pieces, e.g. cauliflower and broccoli florets Cooked pasta pieces Crusts of bread or toast Cheese cubes Roasted soft vegetable sticks, e.g. potato, sweet potato, parsnip, pepper, carrot, courgette. Drinks Sips of water from a cup at meal times – meals should end with a milk feed or milk pudding Well-diluted fruit juices from a cup, which aid iron absorption from vegetarian foods.