Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Connected care solutions through our built-in cellular modems which allows us to:
- Manage your sleep data and CPAP therapy needs and;
- Provide your referring physician with access to therapy results to monitor progress during your trial and on-going.
1. Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157)
Philips Sleep Services is committed to providing a safe and hygienic environment for patients and staff. Given the current climate our Victorian centres will remain closed at this time. Please phone 1800 830 517 for the latest information on centre opening hours.
We offer the following appointments:
1) Home-based Sleep Study (available at selected locations) or;
2) Sleep Therapy (Initial set-up, download, follow-up)