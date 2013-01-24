A Philips CPAP rental device, humidifier, tube and filters.

A new mask – One mask swap is included.With our latest innovation, the Mask Selector Facial 3D technology tool, we can help find the right mask type and size recommendation1, personalised to you1.

Connected care solutions through our built-in cellular modems which allows us to:

- Manage your sleep data and CPAP therapy needs and;

- Provide your referring physician with access to therapy results to monitor progress during your trial and on-going.

Our SleepCare team will partner with you to ensure you feel informed, motivated, educated and equipped with the necessary tools to ensure your CPAP therapy is a success.

Registration to Philips DreamMapper App for updated daily results.

1. Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157)