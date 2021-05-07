Pollen
Hay fever sufferers are allergic to outdoor pollens found in grasses, trees or weeds.
Pet dander
Pet allergens can stay in the home for months and bother you, even after the animal has been removed.
Dust mite allergens
These microscopic creatures nest in our bedding and upholstered furniture.
Fine Particles
Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.
Outdoor pollution
A number of outdoor pollutants can sneak into our homes and contribute to poor air quality.
Gas
Cookers, heaters, stoves and open fires can release dangerous gases into the air.
Bacteria
The air can carry microorganisms, especially in hot or humid areas.
Smoke and odor
Tiny particles from smoke can drift through your home and remain harmful for up to 5 hours.
Mold spores
Mold spores are usually found lurking in the bathroom, kitchen or basement.
Volatile organic compounds
Gases that emit from household products like cleaners and disinfectants.
Dust
Cleaning, bed-making or any kind of human activity can resuspend dust back into the air.
